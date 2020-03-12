Dyngus Day Cleveland canceled, organizers hope to reschedule

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Board of Directors for Dyngus Day Cleveland canceled this year’s event scheduled for Monday, April 13 in Gordon Square.

Dyngus Day officials said they hope to reschedule later this year.

“We realize the situation is evolving rapidly and appreciate your flexibility as we navigate. The well-being of our community and partners is our highest priority and we have been in constant communication with the City of Cleveland, Councilman Zone and health officials,” Dyngus Day Cleveland said on Thursday.

This would have been Cleveland’s 10th annual Dyngus Day. The event celebrates Polish and Eastern European culture on the day after Easter with festivities in Gordon Square, Ohio City and Tremont.