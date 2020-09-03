Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and family ‘no longer contagious’ after testing positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this April 11, 2018, file photo, actor Dwayne Johnson poses for photographers at the premiere of the “Rampage,” in London. Johnson will host and Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson will perform on a globally broadcast concert calling on world leaders to make coronavirus tests and treatment available and equitable for all. The advocacy organization Global Citizen and the European Commission announced Monday, June 22, 2020 that Global Goal: Unite for Our Future — The Concert will air on June 27. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

(WJW) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his family are “on the other side” after contracting COVID-19, the star announced on his Instagram account today.

“This has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and me personally as well, and I’ve gone through some doozies,” Johnson said in a video.

The longtime wrestler noted that he, along with his two daughters and wife Lauren, are now no longer contagious after fighting the virus for the last few weeks.

Johnson said that his family caught COVID-19 from close family friends who did not know they had coronavirus. He told fans around the world to remain disciplined as the pandemic continues.

Watch Johnson’s full message to fans below:

