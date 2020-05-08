DSW to offer contact-free shopping experience, sanitize all tried-on shoes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Across the nation, Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW) stores are reopening. But the company is doing so cautiously, implementing a series of new safety protocols.

Like many other industries, fashion brands and retailers have been hit especially hard financially in the wake of the coronavirus shutdown. Now, as stores prepare to open in Ohio on May 12 (as seen in the video above), the shopping experience will look different.

Today, DSW, which has headquarters of Columbus, announced plans to keep shoppers and employees healthy, including that curbside pickup is continuing.

They’re also implementing something called “contact free” shopping, which includes cashless payments, special shopping times for the elderly and try-on areas for customers.

The company is also planning on enhancing its cleaning measures, disinfecting shoes as people try them on, among many other things.

“In an ever-changing world, shoes still stand for confidence, dignity and opportunity,” CEO Roger Rawlins said in a statement. “They express our identity and all that is possible as we step forward in life. We will continue to walk with our customers wherever their journey takes them.”