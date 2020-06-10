Drive-in EDM festival planned for Cleveland over July Fourth Weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland’s first drive-in EDM festival is set to party Fourth of July Weekend on the West Bank of the Flats.

The Kukui Music Festival, pronounced koo-koo-see, calls itself “the distraction Cleveland needs.” Tickets for the three-day event go on sale on Wednesday.

The festival’s rules were created with coronavirus pandemic in mind. Tickets are for groups of four to eight people, and include two parking spots: one for your car and one for socially-distanced raving. Event staff ask if you are sick, have a fever, have traveled in the last 14 days or have been exposed to COVID-19, please stay home.

“In all my years in the music/entertainment industry, there has never been a more important time for us all to connect, network, and support each other,” said Ishmael Khadair, event director.

The Kukui Music Festival’s website said a designated driver is required and no vehicles can be left at the show overnight.

The electronic dance music event runs July 3, July 4 and July 5 at the Nautica Entertainment Complex. It is for ages 18 and over. VIPs must be 21 and over.

