Dozens trapped after hotel used for coronavirus quarantine collapses in China

*WARNING: Some photos in the video below are graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

Video courtesy of the Associated Press

BEIJING (AP/WJW) — News reports say a hotel in southeastern China being used for medical observation of people who had contact with coronavirus patients has collapsed, trapping some 70 people.

There were no immediate reports of deaths. News reports said at least 33 people were rescued from the wreckage of the Xinjia Express Hotel in Quanzhou, a city in Fujian province.

Videos posted on social media shows emergency crews combing through the wreckage.

The 80-room hotel was being used by the city government for observation of people who had contact with virus patients. It was one of two quarantine centers in the district, Fox News reports.

“I was just having dinner and I suddenly heard a loud bang and thought it was an explosion. It was not until I ran to my balcony that I saw that the entire hotel building had collapsed,” a man living across the street from the hotel is quoted saying.

The cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.