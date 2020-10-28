Dozens more Kent State students quarantined in campus dorm

KENT, Ohio (WJW) – The Kent City Health Department has notified 53 residents of Kent State University’s Allyn Hall that they must quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19.

According to a press release from The University, all of the affected students will be quarantined through November 4 in a separate section of the dormitory.

The Ohio Public Health Advisory System has deemed Portage County a red alert, meaning the virus is widespread.

According to the University’s coronavirus dashboard, the school has had 348 cases since July.

The University currently has 66 cases.

The school began campus-wide testing a few weeks ago, due to an increase in cases.

Testing is available for free for all Kent State students.