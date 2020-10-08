Dozens more Kent State students must quarantine for possible COVID-19 exposure

KENT, Ohio (WJW)– The Kent City Health Department notified 110 Kent State University students they must quarantine until Oct. 19 because of possible exposure to COVID-19.

The university said 53 students are residents of the third floor and 57 are residents of the fourth floor of Fletcher Hall. They will remain in a separate section of the residence hall and meals will be provided during the quarantine. Only students who live in Fletcher Hall will be permitted to enter.

“The university will work with the students and their instructors to ensure a seamless transition to remote learning for any face-to-face courses,” Kent State said on Thursday.

It’s the latest round of quarantines for the university. On Tuesday, the health department notified 42 students of Koonce Hall and 15 students of Centennial Court E they needed to quarantine.

Kent State recently partnered with CVS to provide free, rapid coronavirus testing to hundreds of students, staff and faculty. The participants will be randomly selected.

Anyone Kent State student who believes they are a close contact or who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact the COVID Response Team at 330-672-2525.

