Downtown demonstrators protest treatment of inmates at Cuyahoga County Jail during COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Today, an event took place in downtown Cleveland to protest the treatment of inmates at the Cuyahoga County Jail during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A car rally started at 12:30 p.m. and rolled out from East 55th Street & Hamilton Avenue to the Justice Center downtown, where more people gathered with signs and listened to speakers.

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.

The event was organized by the Coalition to Stop the Inhumanity at the Cuyahoga County Jail, which works to improve the conditions of all those who are incarcerated at the county jail.

The organization says that jail officials have mishandled their response to keep inmates safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Catch more from the Cleveland protest below:

WJW Photo

WJW Photo

WJW Photo

WJW Photo