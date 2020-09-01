Downtown Cleveland buildings turn red tonight in support of live event industry

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Tonight, Cleveland will be doused in red.
That’s right, various buildings are shining red lights from 9 p.m. to midnight to bring attention to the financial woes of the live events industry caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Part of an initiative called Red Alert RESTART Night, Cleveland is just one city participating across the country.
“In support of Red Alert RESTART Night, the GE Chandelier and Playhouse Square retro sign will light up in red to give voice to this important initiative,” Playhouse Square President and CEO, Gina Vernaci said in a statement.
The following buildings are lighting up red tonight:
- 668 Euclid Building
- Halle Building
- Hanna Building
- Idea Center
- Leader Building
- Playhouse Square
- Post Office Plaza
- Progressive Field
- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame + Museum
- Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Severance Hall Terminal Tower
According to a Playhouse Square press release, about 47 percent of all people who are unemployed across Ohio are a part of the arts and entertainment industry (working for clubs, theaters, etc.), making it the No. 1 sector affected by the pandemic.
“We are proud to join a family of distinguished Cleveland venues, both big and small, in this effort. We are all suffering,” Vernaci said. “We must act now to urge our representatives to include policies that extend a lifeline to the Live Events Industry and its workers, here in Cleveland, Ohio and throughout North America.”
The initiative is looking to help extend Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and also help along the passage of the Save Our Stages act.
