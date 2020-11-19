Don’t expect to get pulled over for violating Ohio curfew

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called the state’s curfew, which goes into effect on Thursday, a “timeout.”

The curfew, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., runs for 21 days and is intended to slow the spread of COVID-19. It does not apply to those going to or from work, those who have an emergency or those who need medical care.

Retail, except grocery stores and pharmacies, must close at 10 p.m. Restaurants and bars must stop in-person service of food and drink at 10 p.m., though delivery and carryout can continue.

There have been a lot of questions about enforcement of the curfew.

“We’re not looking for a police officer to be out there, pulling somebody over. What we are looking for is to set a bar and I think Ohioans understand the gravity of the situation that we’re in,” DeWine said. “We do not anticipate police pulling someone over if they see them driving at night. We should assume they have a legitimate reason to be out there. But if police see people congregated somewhere while the curfew is in effect, they can ask them to go home.”

He said it’s not meant to be punitive, it’s meant to change behavior to reduce contact with others. The governor also stressed personal responsibly.

“Figure out in your life, what you can do to reduce your interaction with other people, if you do that, plus the other things we’ve set out, we’re really going to knock this virus out.”

Residents are asked to wear masks, maintain distance and not gather for Thanksgiving.

