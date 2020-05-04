Domino’s in Northeast Ohio looking to hire 700 employees

(WJW)- Domino’s locations in Cleveland and around Northeast Ohio are planning to hire 700 new team members across 75 stores in the area.

The positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers, and managers.

“Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country and Cleveland is no different,” said Muhammad Qureshi, a Cleveland-area Domino’s franchise. “Stores across this area are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical,” said in a news release.

Those who are interested in applying for a position click here.