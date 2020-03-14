Gas companies suspend service disconnection as Ohio battles coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Dominion Energy and Columbia Gas are suspending service disconnections in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Dominion Energy, "customers should not have to worry about losing service during this critical time" and, therefore, has suspended all disconnections for nonpayment.

Dominion says the health and well-being of customers and employees is their top priority. They will continue to monitor the coronavirus outbreak and are currently working to "safeguard the health of our communities."

The company also says it remains committed to providing "reliable energy" 24/7 and will help customers with payment arrangements or energy assistance funds.

You can monitor your Dominion Energy account online and are encouraged to reach out to the company with any questions or concerns.

Meanwhile, Columbia Gas says they have voluntarily suspended shutoffs for nonpayment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are offering customers who have faced hardship from the coronavirus flexible payment plans and will suspend late payment charges until May 1.

Customers can monitor their Columbia Gas accounts online or over the phone at 1-800-344-4077.

Several others including FirstEnergy and Cleveland Public Power announced similar measures to help customers during this crisis.