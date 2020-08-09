Dollar Tree, Family Dollar now requiring customers to wear face masks

*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss the importance of coronavirus testing above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are now requiring customers to wear face coverings inside their stores nationwide.

According to the company who owns them, they are following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Associates and vendors must also wear masks.

Other safety measures have also been added to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Residents here in Ohio are already required to wear face coverings while out in public as part of a new mandate issued by Governor Mike DeWine.

