Dollar General to hire 50,000 people to keep up with customers’ needs during pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) -- Dollar General said it plans to hire 50,000 new employees by the end of April to keep up with customers' needs during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release, due to the heightened demand for household essentials, the company will nearly double its normal hiring rate.

“We are proud to serve as one of America’s essential retailers, and we believe our customers are relying on us now more than ever to provide an affordable, convenient retail option,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s senior vice president and chief people officer. “The Dollar General family continues to do its part in helping our customers and neighbors during these unprecedented times. We invite individuals looking to start or grow a career, as well as for those whose job may be temporarily impacted by COVID-19,to apply for opportunities to help further our mission of Serving Others.”

If you're interested in a job at Dollar General, click here for available openings in each state.

Dollar General says, while the majority of the new roles may be temporary, the company "has a strong track record of career growth and anticipates providing long-term career growth opportunities to some of these new employees."

Read more, here.