Dollar General to devote first hour to senior shoppers

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Dollar General announced it will be devoting the first hour of operations each day to its senior customers, starting on Tuesday.

It’s the latest effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus and protect the elderly, who are more at risk.

“We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “During these unprecedented times, Dollar General is diligently working to meet the ongoing needs of our customers and communities.”

Dollar General also said it plans to close one hour earlier to allow employees to clean and restock shelves.

Store hours vary by location.