Dole donates 2M pounds of fresh produce to communities impacted by coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJW) — One major American produce company is helping to feed those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Dole Food Company is donating over two million pounds of fresh produce to food banks across the United States, as well as to several communities in Latin America, where it grows its tropical fruits.

“The virus is ruthless, and we have seen the brutal impact it has had on people—directly to their health and their income,” CEO of Dole Food Company Johan Linden said in a press release. “We want to answer the needs of the communities around our operations and do what we can to strengthen them during this moment of hardship.”

The company says donations have already been distributed to organizations in San Diego, New York, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Houston and Los Angeles.

Dole is also donating health supplies, such as masks and sanitizer, and personal hygiene kits to several Latin American communities.

“Dole recognizes these donations alone will not solve the food needs issue brought on by the coronavirus, but believes that we should all do what we can to help those around us. Dole is committed to continuing these efforts during this crisis,” the company stated.

Courtesy: Dole Food Company, Inc.

