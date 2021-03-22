Doctors urge Ohioans to use 1 million COVID-19 case benchmark as motivation for vaccination

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It is a benchmark that doctors across Northeast Ohio did not want to see.

Ohio marched past one million cases of coronavirus Monday.

“We passed the millionth threshold. I hope that people will take this milestone to heart and use it as motivation to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Amy Edwards with University Hospitals.

Gov. Mike DeWine said earlier Monday he would allow vaccine providers to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to anyone 16 and older if an appointment is not filled so there is no vaccine waste.

“We see what the effect of this virus is. I can tell you the effects of the vaccine, although some people have significant side effects, nobody has died. And now we have one million deaths in Ohio,” said Dr. Donald Ford, with the Cleveland Clinic.

As vaccines ramp up, Ohio is seeing more activity from variants of the virus.

“Most of the variant activity is coming from the UK strain and a little South African strain and we do know that the vaccines are active against those strains,” said Edwards.

Doctors say right now, there are 173 variant cases in Ohio. There were 32 cases two weeks ago.

“Yes we do need to be more careful due to these variants, but vaccines are still the way out,” said Edwards.

“There are still unknowns. How do people who have been vaccinated potentially pass on the virus? What are the effects of the variants?” said Ford. “We don’t have answers because we haven’t lived with it long enough. We will have answers to it, but we don’t yet,”