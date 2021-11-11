Doctors say there’s signs a winter surge of COVID-19 has already started in Northeast Ohio

(WJW) – As temperatures start to dip, many people are wondering if there will be another surge in COVID-19 this winter.

“That is a really great question and I think the answer is yes, sort of,” said Dr. Amy Edwards with University Hospitals.

Edwards said there are signs that a winter surge in COVID-19 has already started to unfold in Ohio.

“Here in Northeast Ohio, we are in the middle. We aren’t the highest vaccinated state, but we’re not the lowest either,” said Edwards.

The Ohio Department of Health reported Thursday that the state averaged 411 cases per 100,000 residents.

The previous week, it was 354.

“I don’t think it will be anywhere near the surges we’ve seen in the past. Having said that, we are seeing a very clear rise in influenza, which is something we didn’t have to deal with last winter,” said Edwards.

COVID dashboards at local schools showed cases rising in the districts.

Edwards said as more schools pull back their mask mandate due to kids’ vaccinations, the winter surge will get worse.

“What we are actually expecting is a co-surge of influenza and COVID,” said Edwards.

Health officials said another factor that will add fuel to winter increase is the fact that people are much less cautious than they were last winter.