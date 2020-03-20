Doctors encouraging people to stay active, spend time outside during self-quarantine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- With temperatures hovering close to 70 degrees for most of the day on Friday, Edgewater Park was the place to be.

“We wanted to get our 10,000 steps in and we thought what a beautiful place to do it,” said Robert Thompson of Westlake.

We are a little over a week into this coronavirus pandemic, which has shut down most public places and forced the majority of us to work from and stay at home.

“I’ve never seen it in my life and I don’t think we ever will again,” said Tom Terbrack of Westpark.

Dr. Kathryn Teng, the Service Line Director for Adult Health and Wellness at Metro Health Systems encourages people to get outside despite the coronavirus pandemic as long as you continue to practice social distancing.

“First off, it’s important for people to keep up their physical health and get some exercise and fresh air, and it is also really important for people’s mental health,” said Dr. Teng. “I think this is a really, really difficult time for people.”

If you do venture outside for some fresh air and exercise or to go to the grocery store, Dr. Teng said to be mindful of those shopping carts.

“Make sure you wipe down the grocery carts, make sure you wash your hands afterwards and again make sure you stay about 6 to 8 feet away from other people,” she said.

People are also encouraged to be careful using banisters, benches, pull up bars and walk buttons on stop lights while exercising outdoors. It may be best to avoid drinking fountains in public places.