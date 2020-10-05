Doctor: Trump may not be ‘out of the woods yet,’ even as he heads back to White House

(AP) — President Donald Trump’s medical team says the president “may not entirely be out of the woods yet” as he heads back home to the White House.

Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s physician, delivered an update on the president’s health Monday. Earlier, Trump tweeted that he would be leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday evening after a three-day hospitalization with the coronavirus.

He says Trump “may not entirely be out of the woods yet” but he and the team “agree that all our evaluations and, most importantly, his clinical status support the president’s safe return home, where he’ll be surrounded by world class medical care.”

Doctors say that he will continue to receive his treatments from the White House.

However, the team did again refuse to disclose the findings of his lung scans as they updated the public on his condition.

Conley said that he’s “just not at liberty to discuss” the findings.

Trump has been hospitalized at Walter Reed since Friday evening after he contracted the coronavirus.

COVID-19 can cause serious lung damage, including pneumonia, that can be visible in scans.

Conley was also evasive over the weekend. He said there were “some expected findings” in Trump’s scans, but he declined to say what those findings were. He said there was “nothing of any major clinical concern.”

