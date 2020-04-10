Doctor talks about life and death on the frontline of a pandemic

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW)– Health care workers are under immense pressure to save lives while also worrying about their own safety.

Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital Dr. Carl Allamby is reflecting on life and death on the frontline of a pandemic.

“It’s very hard and I try not to bring it home at night,” he said.

Dr. Allamby says when he leaves the hospital he tries to leave his emotions there, something that is increasingly difficult to do as the amount of suspected and positive COVID-19 patients continues to increase.

“‘Is this going to be the day that I catch it? Am I going to bring this home to my loved ones? This young person who’s laying in the bed with these symptoms and struggling for their life is that going to be me?'”

He says there is always uncertainty. Some people have succumbed before they have received test results.

The emergency department resident says he’s spent the past month training and treating patients in the ICU.

“I’ve seen a lot of people who have had to leave this Earth alone.”

Allamby says the deaths during this pandemic are personal.

“I’ve had two family members that have passed away from COVID-like symptoms,” he said. “They were my uncles — my dad’s oldest and youngest brother.”

The virus is robbing so many of a final goodbye, as hospitals restrict their visitor policies in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It means patients who are not diagnosed with the disease but remain hospitalized may not be allowed visitors.

When one of Allamby’s patients was nearing the end the doctor prescribed compassion.

“I talked with his family to let them know that his death was imminent and they asked if, one of his final wishes was to have a scripture read from the Bible,” he said.

“I was afraid that the Chaplin wouldn’t make it. I went in, grabbed a Bible and sat beside him and held his hand as I read those scriptures that he asked to be read and it was shortly after that he passed away.”

A hand to hold, he hopes one day will cradle his own.

“Death is a part of life and eventually we’re all going to come to that point where life is going to end. Only pray when it’s my time there’s somebody that will help me as well.