CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- Ohio could see a surge in coronavirus cases over the next couple of weeks.

That's the thinking from Dr. Amy Edwards, pediatric infectious disease specialist, University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital.

Dr. Edwards spoke to FOX 8 News in the Morning about where Northeast Ohio stands in the battle against the virus.

