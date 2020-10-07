Doctor says President Trump now fever-free for more than 4 days, symptom-free for over 24 hours

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) — President Donald Trump‘s doctor on Wednesday gave another update on how the President is doing following his coronavirus diagnosis.

In a release, Dr. Sean Conley said President Trump said “I feel great!” this morning. Dr. Conley said the President’s vital signs including oxygen saturation and respiratory rate all remain stable and in normal range.

“He’s now been fever-free for more than 4 days, symptom-free for over 24 hours, and has not needed nor received any supplemental oxygen since initial hospitalization,” Dr. Conley said.

The doctor also said it’s worth noting that the President’s labs demonstrated “detectable levels of SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies” from labs drawn Monday. “Initial IgG levels drawn late Thursday night were undetectable,” he said.

Dr. Conley said he will update everyone once he knows more.

President Trump was treated at Walter Reed medical center beginning Friday evening. He was released from the hospital and taken back to the White House Monday night.

