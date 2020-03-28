Do you have these items? Ohio releases list of most wanted medical supplies to aid in coronavirus battle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio is in need of medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) as healthcare workers and those on the frontlines continue to battle the coronavirus.

Governor Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton, with the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), said during a news conference Saturday that it is no secret that Ohio has a shortage of these supplies.

For reference, it takes 66 pieces of PPE to serve just 1 COVID-19 patient per day.

"We have heard from so many doctors, nurses, and others about having the real fear about not having the equipment they need," said Governor DeWine. "We received our share from the national stockpile, but like every other state, it wasn't enough."

ODH and the Governor's Office has compiled a list of their top 10 most wanted items:

Surgical gowns Face/surgical masks Gloves N-95 particulate respirators Isolation gowns Face shields Tyvek coveralls Thermometers Foot coverings Ventilator tubing

They ask that any individual or business that has access to the needed items or believes they can make them to please contact together@governor.ohio.gov.