Districts help families adapt to new normal as school closures continue

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Empty classrooms will stay that way until at least May 1 under Governor Mike DeWine’s directive, so schools are adapting to a “new normal” mostly online.

For some districts, it’s easier than others.

“Not every school has the same ability to do distance learning,” said Governor DeWine on Monday.

The Governor said he’s talked to some superintendents who feel their students will be further behind because they don’t have access to distance learning.

“We do have money coming in from the federal government and some of this money has been designated for the schools, so we’re still trying to figure out exactly how that is going to work,” he said.

Riverside Schools Director of Curriculum and Instruction Melissa Mlakar says they will begin live classroom learning on April 14 for gardes K-12.

“As far as we know everyone has access to their device at least one in their house,” said Mlakar.

Shaker Heights Superintendent Dr. David Glasner says they too have been fortunate as teachers use a combination of remote education platforms.

“We were able to pretty quickly distribute devices to all families who need it and that’s been our primary mode of communication and engagement,” he explained.

Both school districts say some families are still in need of an internet connection and officials are working with them to fulfill that need.

“The internet providers, many of them are putting hotspots out there where people can come and download and upload content into the computers for their children if they don’t have good internet service at their home, at their place of residence,” said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted on Monday.

The state is working on compiling a list of those hot spots.

Riverside is connecting parents with free in-home wifi options.

“We do have some students and families that won’t be able to access or at least can’t access right now so we are still working through that,” said Mlakar.

“We’re in the process of distributing internet hotspots to families who need them,” said Glasner.

Both school districts say this is a combined learning effort and experience for teachers, students, and their parents. They understand the stress all of this can have on families.

“We really prioritize just continuing to maintain a connection with the student and their family,” said Glasner.

Mlakar also emphasized that the teachers are building connections with their students and families to promote positive mental health for everyone.

“That piece will be more important going forward that making it to the final chapter in your math book or making it a certain part in your history lessons,” she said.

Both school districts also thanked the educators who have put a lot of effort and creativity into keeping students engaged while the closure remains in effect.