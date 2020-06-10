Disneyland, Disney California Adventure set to reopen next month with reservation system

LAS VEGAS (KLAS/WJW) — Disneyland Resort has announced its plans for a phased reopening of its theme park in Anaheim, two hotels and Downtown Disney. It made the announcement in a press release Wednesday.

Disneyland is planning to open their theme park gates to guests on July 17, after being closed for more than two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pending state and local government approvals, the company issued the following phased reopening dates:

July 9: Downtown Disney District

July 17: Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park

July 23: Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel

According to CBS Los Angeles, the park will utilize a new theme park reservation system that requires guests, including annual passholders, to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance.

Disney will also issue a temporary pause on new ticket sales and annual pass purchases or renewals.

Character meet and greets will be temporarily unavailable and Disneyland will implement several other enhanced health and safety measures such as physical distancing and increased cleaning measures.

Due to large crowd sizes, parades and nighttime spectaculars are not returning at this time.

Last month, Disney World announced its phased reopening on July 11 for its Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks, followed by EPCOT and Hollywood Studios on July 15.