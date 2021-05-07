Disney World, Universal Studios eliminate temperature checks, relax other COVID-19 restrictions

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL – OCTOBER 8: In this handout photo provided by Walt Disney World Resort, Magic Kingdom Park (pictured) is seen on October 8, 2014. Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom will begin to reopen on July 11, 2020, followed by EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on July 15, 2020. (Photo by Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WJW) — Walt Disney World and Universal Studios in Florida are relaxing some of their coronavirus restrictions.

Disney says that they will begin phasing out temperature checks, completely eliminating them by May 16. The park system released the following statement on the decision:

Since reopening, we have considered guidance from public health authorities, government agencies, and our own team of health and safety experts as we assess and update health and safety measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. As this guidance continues to evolve, and with the support of local health and government officials, we are making some additional adjustments. Following the advice of the CDC and our local health officials, we will phase out onsite temperature screenings at Walt Disney World Resort for Cast Members beginning May 8 and Guests on May 16. We will continue to follow the guidance of health and safety leaders going forward and most importantly encourage people to get vaccinated.

Similarly, according to Universal Studios, visitors will no longer be temperature checks before entering the theme park. The park has also reduced its social distancing gap from 6 feet to 3 feet.

Universal says the rest of their safety precautions remain the same, including:

Limiting capacity and following social distancing guidelines throughout all attractions, restaurants and shops throughout the destination.

Increasing cleaning and disinfection procedures, and frequently cleaning all high-touch surfaces.

Team members will wear face coverings.

All team members have undergone extensive training on our new procedures.

These changes come as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order overriding local COVID-19 restrictions, including eliminating mask mandates in public areas. However, privately-owned companies can still enforce their own safety restrictions.