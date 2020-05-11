Disney World taking reservations for July 1 and later

ORLANDO, Fla. (WJW) — It appears to be a glimmer of hope when it comes to the Happiest Place on Earth.

On its website, Walt Disney World now says it’s accepting reservations for “July 1 and later.”

The Orlando resort remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and a reopening date has not yet been set for Disney World theme parks.

However, Disney said many things are being looked at when it comes to the resort’s plans for reopening.

Those include:

Phased reopening

Physical distancing and capacity measures

Cleanliness and sanitization

Screening and prevention support

Cast training

Disney Springs is set to reopen May 20.

