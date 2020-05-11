1  of  3
Disney World taking reservations for July 1 and later

ORLANDO, Fla. (WJW) — It appears to be a glimmer of hope when it comes to the Happiest Place on Earth.

On its website, Walt Disney World now says it’s accepting reservations for “July 1 and later.”

The Orlando resort remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and a reopening date has not yet been set for Disney World theme parks.

However, Disney said many things are being looked at when it comes to the resort’s plans for reopening.

Those include:

  • Phased reopening
  • Physical distancing and capacity measures
  • Cleanliness and sanitization
  • Screening and prevention support
  • Cast training

 Disney Springs is set to reopen May 20.

For more coronavirus coverage, including here in Ohio, click here.

