Discount Drug Mart hiring; 250 jobs available

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Discount Drug Mart is hiring new employees amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The store chain said about 250 positions are available across its 76 locations statewide. Positions include cashier, stock, deli counter and pharmacy technician.

“We continue to hire for full and part-time positions, as well as temporary positions for individuals who may be out of work and impacted as a result of this unprecedented situation,” Discount Drug Mart said.

You can apply in person at any Discount Drug Mart location, by texting “Apply” to 45443 or by sending a resume to employment@discount-drugmart.com.