Diocese of Cleveland says Catholics are ‘dispensed’ from Mass obligation amid coronavirus outbreak

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland has announced that the faithful are no longer obligated to go to mass amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Diocese, “Catholics currently in Ohio are dispensed from the obligation of attending Sunday Mass for the weekends of March 14-15, March 21-22 and March 28-29.”

This comes after Governor Mike DeWine issued an executive ordering banning mass gatherings of 100 people or more.

While religious gatherings were excluded from the order, the Catholic bishops of Ohio “have agreed to cooperate with the governor’s direction to create ‘social distance'” out of concern for the physical and spiritual well-being of all Ohioans.

Parish mass schedules are expected to remain unchanged, allowing those who wish to attend to worship and receive the sacraments.

However, the Diocese also recognizes that schedules may have to be changed since many of the senior priests themselves may be at risk. The Diocese asks for understanding and flexibility during this situation.

All fish fries, bingo and other parish social, athletic or other non-liturgical or non-sacramental events of over 100 people have also been canceled.

