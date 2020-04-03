Dieititian shares tip to help you avoid gaining weight during coronavirus quarantine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — In times of stress, many people turn to food for comfort.

But following the “Stay-at-home” order doesn’t mean you need to gain weight.

Erin Coates, dietitian and health & behavior coach, Cleveland Clinic, shared some tips to avoid gaining the COVID-19 (think “freshman 15”).

These are some tips she is sharing with her clients:

1. Eat nutritionally balanced meals.

Start with veggies most (half your plate) and divide the other half with lean proteins, healthy fats, and 100% whole-grains. Eating plenty of produce, listening to your appetite, and including less highly processed snacks like chips, cereals, crackers and cookies you will help fuel your body better physically and mentally! You might sleep better, feel less bloated, and even have more energy! Who doesn’t need more energy with their kids home every day??

2. Sip Smart!

Many people have shared that they are feeling less hydrated. Be sure to keep a water bottle or glass of water within reach while at your work or home desk. Try to avoid or limit drinks made with sugar or artificial sweeteners, which have been shown in studies to throw off your appetite and even enhance your sweet tooth. Sipping on alcohol each night will also add additional calories quickly or lower your inhibitions and increase your appetite. Try to limit alcohol to <1 drink per day and use other techniques to help wind down and relax like yoga, watching a movie, or listening to some peaceful music.

3. Have a little, but not a lot.

It’s not necessary to go on a new quarantine diet and swear off sweets or other snacks completely. Food can bring joy and comfort and that’s okay. The most important thing is to be sure to add these extras in mindfully. Create balance by listening and honoring your appetite, eating without distraction of your phone, computer or TV, and eating slowly to savor and activate your senses. Follow these tactics and you will have the utmost enjoyment with every meal or snack.

You can watch the interview in the video player above.