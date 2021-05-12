COVID vaccine freebies: Companies offer rewards, incentives to those who get the shot

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Have you received the coronavirus vaccine? Several businesses are rewarding people who take initiative to get vaccinated.

All Ohioans, ages 12 and older, will be eligible to receive the vaccine starting Thursday, May 13.

In an effort to increase the number of Ohioans who currently have not taken a COVID-19 vaccine to get vaccinated, Governor Mike DeWine announced a series of statewide drawings to help incentivize vaccinations.

Ohioans under the age of 18 who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine will be entered into a drawing for a four-year full scholarship to any of Ohio’s state colleges and universities, including full tuition, room, and board.

Ohioans aged 18 and older will be entered into a weekly drawing with a prize of up to $1 million.

As more people across the country get vaccinated, companies are offering incentives to get the shot. The following is a list of goodies you can cash in on after getting fully vaccinated:

Budweiser

Budweiser is offering a free round of beer for anyone over the age of 21 who can show they have been vaccinated.

The first 10,000 people to register at abeeronbud.com and upload a picture of an “I got vaccinated” sticker, a picture of a band-aid or a selfie at a vaccination location will receive a $5.00 virtual debit card.

The debit card can be redeemed for a single Budweiser beer.

Cleveland Indians

$5 off tickets to select games for fans who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is offering a free Original Glazed doughnut to those with a vaccine record card until Dec. 31. Customers can get their free doughnut “anytime, any day, even every day.”

The free treat is available at any Krispy Kreme shop nationwide, no purchase necessary.

Target

Target has begun offering COVID-19 vaccinations to shoppers and staff, who will be eligible to receive a $5 coupon to the store upon vaccination. Target is partnering with CVS at Target locations for the deal. Vaccine appointments are available at “nearly all” Target stores.

White Castle

White Castle is giving a free dessert-on-a-stick to anyone who has received a COVID-19 vaccine “to celebrate customer vaccinations and the promise of brighter days ahead,” the company has announced.

Through May 31, anyone with proof of vaccination can get one of four versions of the dessert on a stick: Gooey Buttercake-on-a-Stick, Fudge Dipped Brownie-on-a-Stick, Fudge Dipped Cheesecake-on-a-Stick and, as of earlier this month, its Birthday Cake-on-a-Stick to mark the burger chain’s 100th birthday this year. No purchase is necessary.

“This ‘vax for snacks’ effort is just another way to support our communities as we make our way through this pandemic,” Jamie Richardson, a vice president at White Castle, said in a statement. “Our desire is for all of our friends, neighbors and Cravers near and far to enjoy good health. For those getting vaccinated we are here to celebrate with you!”

Uber/Lyft

Both companies will provide free rides to vaccination sites across the US.

This list will be updated as more vaccine incentives are released.