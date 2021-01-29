DeWine unveils COVID-19 vaccination schedule for Ohio teachers, school employees

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has released the coronavirus vaccine schedule for teachers at K-12 schools, including public, private, and career-tech entities on Friday.

DeWine has identified teachers and school personnel necessary for in-person learning as part of the Ohio COVID-19 vaccination program.

He says this action is necessary in order for Ohio schools to return to in-person learning, either full-time or utilizing a hybrid model, by March 1.

“Vaccine is incredibly scarce, and we simply don’t have enough to vaccinate everyone at the same time. Therefore, this will be a rolling process, just like it has been during other vaccination phases, with a goal of administering all first doses by March 1st,” Governor DeWine said in a press release. “This rollout schedule is a heavy logistical lift that aims to ensure the maximum number of people can be vaccinated in the shortest amount of time.”

Important dates in phase 1B of Ohio's vaccination program. Demand is currently much higher than supply, so please continue following safety protocols until the vaccine is more widely available.

DeWine says this plan makes the vaccination process simple for school employees. It is organized to allow most K-12 staff members to be vaccinated within seven days of their assigned vaccination start date.

School administrators will provide more information about the locations and times of vaccination sites.

The governor’s office has provided vaccine distribution schedules by county and the week when teachers and personnel are able to begin vaccinations: