Watch live: DeWine speaks on COVID-related staffing issues in hospitals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine spoke in a press conference Friday morning and announced he’s ordered 1,050 National Guard members sent to hospitals for COVID-related staffing issues.

He discouraged seeking COVID tests at a hospital and encouraged getting one elsewhere in order to place less stress on the hospital staff.

A significant amount of people have gotten vaccinated recently

The state is looking into using federal COVID funds to invest in mental health counseling and resources for medical workers who are burnt out from the pandemic

“A lot more people are going to get infected”

“We are somewhere between 90 and 95 percent of those in hospitals (with COVID) that are unvaccinated”

National Guard members will arrive in Ohio hospitals on Monday

150 national guard members will go to areas that need them most, including Cleveland and Akron-Canton. The other 900 will be sent to other parts of the state.

On Thursday, Cuyahoga County ranked the highest in COVID-19 cases in the state of Ohio.

Cleveland Clinic’s ICU at the main campus is at capacity this holiday season.

On Tuesday, Cleveland Clinic Pulmonary and Critical Care physician Dr. Joseph Khabbaza said they’re seeing some of the highest volumes of patients across the clinic’s Ohio health systems since the start of the pandemic.

The clinic is reporting approximately 800 COVID patients with about 200 in the ICU.

The Clinic has extended the postponement of non-urgent surgeries requiring a hospital bed through the end of the year.

On Wednesday, a federal appeals court panel lifted a nationwide ban against the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for health care workers, creating the potential for patchwork enforcement across the country.