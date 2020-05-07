DeWine: State parks reopening, Ohioans able to go camping soon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio’s state parks are reopening and Governor Mike DeWine says “there’s no reason people should not be able to camp” in the near future.

Official guidelines regarding camping will be released in the next few days.

DeWine reiterates that Ohioans need to be careful in groupings so he expects there may be campgrounds that open, but keep common areas closed.

Campgrounds were previously closed under the state’s Stay Safe Ohio order.

According to the order, the closure included campgrounds, recreational camps and recreational vehicle parks. However, these facilities remained open to “persons residing in recreational vehicles at campgrounds who genuinely have no other viable place of residence.”

The campground closures also excluded “cabins, mobile homes, or other self-contained units, meant for families and where preexisting full season agreements already have been established.”

