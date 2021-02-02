DeWine: Some nursing home residents to be revaccinated after COVID-19 vaccine lot compromised

COLUMBUS (WJW) — During a press conference Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that some long-term care facility residents in Northeast Ohio would have to receive another dose of the COVID-19 vaccine after getting a shot from Walgreens yesterday.

As DeWine explained the situation, one lot of the vaccine was compromised after the temperature was not kept where it should have been.

DeWine named the facilities that were affected by the issue (note the Six Chimneys facility is actually in Cleveland):

These are the five facilities:



Ashtabula Co Residential Services Corp "The Maples" in Kingsville;



Ashtabula Towers in Ashtabula;



Heather Hill Care Communities in Chardon;



Six Chimneys om East Cleveland;



Willow Park Convalescent Home in Cleveland. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 2, 2021

“No harm to anyone, but these vaccinations will have to be done again,” DeWine said. “Walgreens has reached out to those facilities and individuals will be notified.”

Ohio Department of Health’s Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff also spoke on the situation, saying that Walgreens promptly reached out to the CDC to report the incident and find out how best to proceed.

“Any breech in that cold storage process before it is administered to patients, the vaccine can’t be relied upon to be effective,” Vanderhoff explained, also reiterating that no harm was caused by people getting these doses.

“The remedy here is to identify the individuals that need another vaccine, not everyone was affected,” he said.

More details will be revealed as more is learned of the situation.