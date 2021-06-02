DeWine signing bill providing funding to schools post COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine is signing House Bill 170 during a videoconference ceremony Wednesday morning.

The bill, sponsored by representatives Adam Bird (R-New Richmond) and Tracy Richardson (R-Marysville) provides more than $787 million in federal funding to public and private schools as they recover from COVID-19 measures.

$632.4 million will go to Ohio’s public schools, while $154.9 million will go to private schools. In addition, the bill provides $173 million to the Ohio Department of Health for COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution efforts and $7 million to the Adjutant General to support the Ohio National Guard response.

“The purpose of this bill is to utilize federal aid that will help Ohio’s pandemic response and get our schools back to normal,” said bill co-sponsor Richardson. “I’m thankful for the support of my colleagues in getting these crucial funds, provided by the federal government, to classrooms across the state.”