DeWine shares how contact tracing plays vital role in ‘Ohio’s path forward’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine shared a graphic on social media Sunday morning further explaining how contact tracing works.

Courtesy: Ohio Department of Health, Governor Mike DeWine via Facebook

The Governor unveiled Ohio’s partnership with Massachusetts-based organization Partners in Health during his news briefing on Friday. DeWine explained that the company is assisting the state with its contact tracing and efforts to move the state forward in its plan to reopen.

The Ohio Department of Health explained what contact tracing is with an example using a fictitious character named “Bill.” Here’s how it works:

Bill shows signs of COVID-19, so he contacts his healthcare provider for advice.

His healthcare provider instructs Bill to isolate himself and likely orders a coronavirus test for him.

Bill takes the test and receives results within a couple of days.

If Bill tests positive for COVID-19, healthcare officials will reach out to Bill to ensure he was isolating himself. They will also have a conversation with him about who he may have been in contact with not only while he was ill, but also the 48 hours before he was ill.

The health care worker will determine who came into contact with Bill, how close that person came into contact with him and how long that exposure lasted.

If a person who came into contact with Bill is considered “at risk” health officials will tell that person to quarantine themselves for 14 days and check their temperature twice a day. They will update the Ohio Department of Health about their condition.

Those people can send a message to the ODH site updating their condition each day.

If one of those people who came into contact with Bill start showing symptoms, they will need to go through the same process he went through with their healthcare provider. The process then repeats.

“This is the general procedure that has been done for decades with many infectious diseases. It’s not a new process, but what is new is the volume we have,” Governor DeWine said Friday. “This is all voluntary – but the response has been outstanding. Most people want to protect their family, friends, and others in the community. We’ve only had concerns in fewer than 10 cases of people not adhering to these guidelines.”

The Governor reiterates that testing and tracing do not replace the other precautions they have encouraged Ohioans to take.