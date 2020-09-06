DeWine reminds Ohioans how quickly COVID-19 can spread in group settings this Labor Day weekend

COLUMBUS (WJW) — This Labor Day weekend, Gov. Mike DeWine continues to implore Ohioans to be vigilant about curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
At a recent press conference, DeWine explained that his goal is to keep Ohioans safe.
“We can get together and we can have fun, but we have to be very, very careful,” DeWine said. “Whenever there is more activity, there are more cases.”
Today, the governor posted an Ohio Department of Health graphic that showed just how easily the virus can spread when people are in close quarters.
Just yesterday, there were eight new coronavirus-related deaths reported in the state.
