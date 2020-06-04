DeWine: Movie theaters, museums, zoos & other entertainment facilities can reopen this month

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Several entertainment facilities have been given permission to reopen in Ohio this month with certain health and safety restrictions.

Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that the following entertainment venues may begin opening on June 10 if they are able to follow the Retail, Consumer, Service & Entertainment Guidelines and other applicable additional guidance:

Aquariums

Art galleries

Country clubs

Ice skating rinks

Indoor family entertainment centers

Indoor sports facilities

Laser tag facilities

Movie theaters (indoor)

Museums

Playgrounds (outdoor)

Public recreation centers

Roller skating rinks

Social clubs

Trampoline parks

Zoos

DeWine adds that day camps and residential camps may open at any time.

“As I’ve said, Ohioans are able to do two things at once. We can continue to limit the spread of COVID-19 while we safely reopen our economy. It is up to each of us to do what we can to keep each other safe and choose to keep six feet of social distance, wear masks, and maintain good hand hygiene.” Governor DeWine said in a press release. “The threat of COVID-19 remains and while it’s our responsibility to keep each other safe, business owners and employees should do their part to ensure customers visit safely, by cleaning and sanitizing surfaces regularly.”

These entertainment facilities were shutdown in March when he ordered all nonessential businesses to close amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The virus outbreak was first identified in China’s Hubei province n December 2019 and spread to an increasing number of countries worldwide.

The virus is known to cause mild to severe respiratory illness and spreads via person-to-person transmission, primarily from respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can be deposited in the mouth, nose, or eyes of nearby people or be inhaled into the lungs. Airborne transmission from person-to-person over long distances is believed to be unlikely.

As of Thursday, there have been 37,282 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state with 2,339 total deaths. 6,312 people have been hospitalized due to the virus and 1,623 were admitted to the intensive care unit.

Read more on the impact of the coronavirus in Ohio, here.

ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton has signed health orders extending social distancing requirements until July in an effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. They will now remain in effect until July 1 at 11:59 p.m. Click here to read the full order.

For more the latest Ohio coronavirus updates, visit the Ohio Department of Health website.