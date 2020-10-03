DeWine, Husted test negative for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted received their coronavirus test results Friday evening.

Both DeWine and Husted tested negative for the virus, as did Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine.

DeWine and Husted were tested after it was revealed that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus.

Trump was in Cleveland on Tuesday for the first presidential debate with former Vice President Joe Biden. There was a limited audience for the event, which was held at the Sampson Pavilion, at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic. The Clinic also serves as the health advisor to the Commission on Presidential Debates.

Husted attended the debate but says he did not come within 50 feet of the President.

“I was there for the entire day. To get in the debate hall, you had to have a test that came back negative for the virus. Everybody that got in had to have their temperature taken. Everybody that got in had to wear a mask. I saw almost everybody had a mask on in the venue,” Husted said during a Friday afternoon press conference.

During that same news briefing, DeWine encouraged Ohio residents who attended any political rally to be tested for COVID-19.

“If you’ve been in a big crowd, you should get tested. We wish you would not be in a big crowd,” he said.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: