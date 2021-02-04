DeWine expects Ohio to get more vaccines weekly over next month

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The number of COVID-19 vaccines coming into Ohio will likely get a boost over the next several weeks.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Pfizer will be able to increase the amount of vaccines available for shipment from the federal government by about 40 percent in the middle of February.

The state receives 73,000 doses of Pfizer doses each week and that number should double by at least the end of March, according to the governor.

Pfizer tells us that they'll be able to increase the amount of vaccine available for federal shipment by about 40% around the middle of Feb. This should mean that Ohio's doses should increase by this much around the same time. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 4, 2021

The amount of Moderna vaccines arriving in Ohio each week already grew. It was 73,200 two weeks ago, while 105,600 are expected next week, DeWine said.

“I know there is frustration when people can’t get vaccines. We’ll always felt that they will expand as we go forward, so that news from Moderna and Pfizer, the inference certainly from Moderna was that it’s going to continue to expand as well so that’s very, very good news,” DeWine said during his news conference on Thursday.