Ohio expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to certain professions, medical conditions, and those 60+

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Gov. Mike DeWine had big announcements about Phase 1C and Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination program Monday afternoon, revealing who was a part of the new groups and when they could start receiving shots.

He said that approximately 246,000 people are eligible under the new Phase 1C.

As seen in the graphic below, the new phase includes those with certain medical conditions and also those with certain jobs:

Ohio Department of Health graphic

All of those people who are part of this group can begin getting vaccinated on Thursday, DeWine said.

Along with this group, DeWine said that Phase 2 is kicking off on Thursday as well. Phase 2 makes those 60 and older eligible to receive the vaccine in this state, down from the previous 65.

DeWine said that Phase 2 opens up vaccines to another 695,000 Ohioans, and is specifically based on age.