DeWine expanding COVID-19 testing sites with help from National Guard

COLUMBUS (WJW) – Governor Mike DeWine is once again expanding COVID-19 testing sites across the state with help from the Ohio National Guard.

Members of the National Guard are now supporting out 12 testing locations in Ohio to help ease some of the burden on the state’s hardest-hit hospitals due to rising COVID hospitalizations.

“We are grateful that National Guard members are continuing to fill critical roles in our state’s response to this pandemic, especially as the strain on our health care providers continues,” said Governor DeWine. “As cases increase across the state, the best thing Ohioans can do is to stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccine.”

The Ohio National Guard has been deployed to support the following testing sites:

Akron: Atrium Testing Site (Summa Health), 1077 Gorge Blvd., Akron.

Canton: (Aultman/Cleveland Clinic Mercy), Stark County Fairgrounds, 305 Wertz Ave. NW, Canton

Chillicothe: Adena Regional Medical Center, 272 Hospital Road, Chillicothe

Cleveland: Walker Center (Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals), 10524 Euclid Ave., Cleveland.

Columbus: (Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center), first floor of the CAS parking garage at 2540 Olentangy River Road, Columbus.

Dayton: (Premier Health) Miami Valley Hospital, 1 Wyoming St., Dayton

Dayton: Dayton Children’s Hospital, 1 Children’s Plaza, Dayton ( Coming Soon )

) Mansfield: Avita Ontario Hospital, 715 Richland Mall, Mansfield

Maumee: Lucas County Recreation Center, 2901 Key St., Maumee

Zanesville: Genesis Hospital, 2951 Maple Ave., Zanesville

Cincinnati: (Ethos Laboratories), Crossroads Church, 990 Reading Road, Mason

Cincinnati: (Ethos Laboratories), Riverbend, 6201 Kellogg Ave.

Cincinnati: University of Cincinnati, 321 Albert Sabin Way, Cincinnati.

Since opening testing at the Walker Testing Center in Cleveland, more than 22,000 people have been tested, averaging more than 1,100 people every day.

2,300 National Guard members have been deployed to help in Ohio’s healthcare systems. About 200 of those members are offering medical support, while the rest are offering general support like testing, food services, in-hospital patient transportation and administrative work.

“Ohio hospitals appreciate the continued support and service of the Ohio National Guard during this critical time of healthcare need related to COVID-19. The testing locations organized by the Guard and hospitals have been extremely important to provide this dedicated service to give better access to testing while alleviating demand of hospitals’ emergency departments. We will continue to assess daily the needs for testing and the best utilization of Guard support during this surge,” according to a statement from the Ohio Hospital Association.