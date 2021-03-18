DeWine encourages Ohioans to get vaccinated as new COVID variants spread

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine is encouraging Ohioans to get vaccinated and maintain virus prevention protocols as new variants of COVID-19 are on the rise.

“We are in a race. We don’t know what the enemy is doing, but we do know the variant is spreading,” DeWine said during a Thursday afternoon press conference.

The governor shared that the new COVID-19 variant is believed to be more contagious than prior variants. He says it is believed to be spreading in Ohio, adding that experts believe the vaccine is as effective at battling at the variant as it was with prior variants.

He reiterated that it is important to get as many Ohioans vaccinated as quickly as possible.

“As we hear more and more about the variants in the country – and Ohio – we know that the faster we are able to get Ohioans vaccinated, the safer and more protected we will be,” DeWine explained.

He also reminded citizens to wear masks, practice social distancing, and continue to follow public health protocols established over the past year.

As of Thursday, Ohio saw 2,104 new coronavirus cases. 156 people were hospitalized. The Ohio Department of Health reports that at least 944,699 Ohioans have contracted COVID-19 and recovered from the virus.

Nearly 22 percent of Ohioans have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“No one knows exactly what the herd immunity number is,” said DeWine. “The second thing we don’t know is how many of our fellow citizens have actually had the virus.”

He continued to say that estimates show 20 to 30 percent of Ohioans have already had the virus and have some sort of immunity.

“What we do know is everybody who gets vaccinated in the state of Ohio brings the day closer when we will get back to normal,” the governor said.

Vaccine eligibility opens Friday for Ohioans who are 40 and older and those who have cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart disease or obesity. On March 29, Ohio will open eligibility for everyone older than 16 who wants to receive a vaccine. Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine with FDA emergency use authorization for teens.