DeWine changing mass gathering order, offering ‘clear recommendations’ for safe gatherings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is making changes to the state’s coronavirus mass gatherings order.

“Today I am announcing that we will be separating out our 10-person mass gathering guidance back into a separate order,” DeWine said during his Thursday afternoon press briefing. “The order will be the same in many ways as it is today, however, this order offers clear recommendations to remind Ohioans when gatherings can be done safely.”

The new order will outline the following guidelines:

Gatherings at a household or family residence should be limited to close friends/family and are recommended to be 10 visitors or less.

Residents in counties identified as Level 3 or 4 on the Ohio Public Health Advisory Alert System should limit hosting or attending gatherings of any size.

Ohioans should wear a mask at all times at gatherings and maintain physical distance.

Citizens should use take out, outdoor dining, or indoor dining only when strict social distancing can be maintained.

Ohioans need to take extra precautions when going to bars/clubs, where use of masks typically is inconsistent and drinking alcohol can lead to less social distancing.

Citizens must take measures to protect anyone with serious medical conditions at home by social distancing, wearing a mask and maintaining high levels of hygiene.

High-risk individuals should take extra precautions to limit the number of people they interact with.

Ohioans should make the group of people they interact with most often as small as possible and make sure that they are taking appropriate coronavirus precautions – even if you are just gathering with family, friends, or neighbors at your home.

DeWine also reminds Ohioans that small efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 can go a long way.

“Washing hands, social distancing, and wearing masks are easy actions everyone can take to make a difference,” DeWine said.

For more information on measures you can take to prevent further spread of COVID-19, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

