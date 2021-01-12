DeWine breaks down COVID-19 vaccine rollout for Ohioans 65 and older

COLUMBUS (WJW) — During a press conference on Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine further discussed the state’s continued plans to offer vaccines for Ohioans in Phase 1B.
Starting next week, those 80 and over who do not live in nursing homes will be able to get vaccinated. He said he expected at least 100,000 doses of the vaccine for this group of people.
On Jan. 25, DeWine said he “anticipate vaccinations will open up to those 75 years old and older.” The plan then is to open the vaccine to those 70 and older. On Feb. 8 the vaccine should finally be available to those 65 and up.
Also on Jan. 25, people who have “severe congenital, developmental or early-onset medical disorders” will be able to get the vaccine as well.
“More details will be coming,” DeWine made clear.
He also said that vaccines will be complete with one age group as more age groups become eligible for the vaccine.
People with questions about the vaccine were told to reach out to 1-866-243-5678.
