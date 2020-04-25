DeWine applauds Akron Children’s workers for ‘great’ social distancing

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine is applauding the workers at Akron Children’s Hospital for their social distancing practices.

DeWine shared a photo he received from a pediatric emergency medicine physician on his Facebook page Saturday morning.

The picture shows workers maintaining six-foot distance as they walk along a bridge linking parts of the hospital.

“Thanks to all of the frontline workers at Akron Children’s who continue to care for Ohio’s kids during the COVID-19 pandemic!” the Governor wrote in his post.

He says their efforts are a “great example” of social distancing.