DETROIT, Mich. (WJW) — Detroit Pistons’ Christian Wood has tested positive for the coronavirus, sources tell The Athletic.

According to reporter Shams Charania, Wood has shown known symptoms and is said to be doing well.

This marks the third NBA player to be diagnosed with the coronavirus. Donovon Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, both from the Utah Jazz, also tested positive recently.

The Jazz and Pistons played against each other last Saturday.

This marks the third positive test for coronavirus in the NBA — and the first franchise besides Gobert's and Donovan Mitchell's in Utah. Wood has had a career season and is in line for a strong free-agent contract.