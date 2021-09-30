Details coming soon on Ohio Vax-2-School scholarship lottery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– New details about Ohio’s latest COVID-19 vaccination incentive program are coming.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Vax-2-School last week. Ohioans ages 12 to 25 who are vaccinated can enter a drawing to win a scholarship. There are five worth $100,000 and 50 worth $10,000 available.

The scholarships can be used at an Ohio college or university, or for career or technical training, the governor said.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff and Ohio Lottery Commissioner Pat McDonald will hold a news conference Friday at 10 a.m. to provide an update on the Ohio Vax-2-School program.

Information on how to register for the drawings has not been released.